ICS Cool Energy bought by US HVAC builders Ingersoll Rand

ICS Group Holdings, the owner of ICS Cool Energy, has been bought by US firm Ingersoll Rand, a specialist in HVAC systems.

Steve Taylor, ICS Cool Energy Supply Chain Director, said: “We plan to retain our locations and sales and service structure for the foreseeable future. And, our teams will continue to provide service to you as they have for many years in the past. Simon West, who has been with ICS Cool Energy for the last six years, will remain as the business leader and join Ingersoll Rand as well as our +270 employees across our multiple locations.”

The acquisition of ICS Cool Energy provides Ingersoll Rand an investment in the European market, with a developed partnership in process expertise rental and sales solutions.