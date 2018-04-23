ICS Cool Energy launch guide for cutting costs

ICS Cool Energy, temperature control specialist has unveiled a new, free-to-access guide with the aim of helping industrial end-users to reduce carbon emissions and energy costs.

The company believe that industrial cooling and refrigeration equipment, including pumps, chillers and fans account for a significant proportion of a plant’s total electricity cost.

Considering this, ICS Cool Energy believe there is a need for industrial activity to be undertaken in an efficient way, with ultimate savings alongside minimal environmental impact.

‘How to reduce your energy costs: A guide to temperature control efficiencies’ highlights several short and long-term actions that can be implemented to start delivering more efficient systems that will reduce both carbon emissions and utility bills.

Several detailed techniques and considerations are included in the guide to improve the efficiency of temperature control equipment used in industrial applications, including free cooling, heat recovery and refrigerant choice.

“Inefficient or under-performing temperature control equipment can have a dramatic impact on energy usage and therefore costs, yet it can often go unnoticed by industrial end-users with limited in-house technical knowledge and expertise in this area,” Richard Metcalfe, Sales Director at ICS Cool Energy.

“However, support is available from equipment manufacturers and funding such as The Carbon Trust’s Green Business Fund. This particular scheme is designed to help small and medium sized businesses to identify energy saving opportunities and offers grant funding for energy efficient equipment, helping them to reduce carbon emissions as part of their corporate social responsibility.”