IK calls for faster landfill bans and stronger markets for recyclates in Europe

The IK (German Association for Plastic Packaging and Films) has announced its expectations for the EU Commission’s action plan on circular economy.

The IK has said a faster end to plastic packaging waste going to landfill and stronger markets for recyclates are key priorities.

IK has also warned against the proposals for product bans and a so-called plastic tax, and the side effect of such measures would be detrimental to climate protection and the intended circular economy.

Dr Isabell Schmidt, Managing Director for Circular Economy at IK, said: “There are other ways to effectively promote the use of recyclates, for example through financial incentives. We are calling for ambitious targets for the separate collection of plastic waste and a faster landfill ban.”

“The announced Europe-wide uniform model for a separate collection is welcome.

Dr Martin Engelmann, Managing Director of the IK, said: “Due to the lack of earmarking, the levy particularly deprives countries with weak recycling infrastructure of urgently needed investment funds in order to adapt to the changed conditions of the circular economy.”

“Anyone who bans plastic packaging for vegetables or fruit ignores the fact that this product group accounts for almost 30 per cent of food losses. Packaging have been proven to contribute to reducing precisely these food losses.”

“In addition, if bans are imposed, plastic packaging is usually replaced by other, heavier materials, which is often harmful from a climate point of view.”