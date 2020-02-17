IKV to build smart factory in Aachen Melaten

IKV is to build a €19.5 million smart factory at its site in Aachen Melaten.

The Plastics Innovation Centre 4.0 will be built as an interconnected R&D environment over a space of 4,200 square metres, with the aim of becoming a world-leading Industry 4.0 centre for the plastics industry.

The project will begin with preparatory research and development work to fully interconnect the existing research infrastructure and covering the complete documentation for the building-up of a smart factory.

The integrated research infrastructure will also be a testing environment for future developments within the Cluster of Excellence Internet of Production of RWTH Aachen University.