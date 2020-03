ILLIG Maschinenbau has appointed Carsten Strenger to the position of Managing Director.

Beginning on April 1st, he will succeed Karl Schäuble, who has held the position for over 30 years.

The company will be spearheaded by Strenger and Heinrich Sielemann, who is responsible for sales, service, and development.

Strenger was most recently the director of an international machine manufacturing company in the packaging industry, that supplied packaging equipment for the pharmaceutical industry.