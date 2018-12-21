ImerPlast “excited” by opportunities offered by plastics tax

× Expand ImerPlast

UK-based polyolefin recycler, ImerPlast, says it is “excited by the opportunities” offered by the implementation of the new plastics tax on packaging.

Referring to the announcement by the Chancellor Philip Hammond thata new tax will be introduced from 1 April 2022 on produced or imported plastic packaging that does not include at least 30 per cent recycled content, the company says it is well placed to help companies avoid the penalty.

"ImerPlast is uniquely placed to help packaging producers and brands achieve the 30 percent recycled content or even exceed it to allow them to be exempt from the tax,” explained Francisco Millar, General Manager of ImerPlast UK.

"Indeed, we can help them achieve this now, let alone in 2022, when it is expected to be implemented. Our ImerPlast technology and additive package allows us to match virgin levels of performance on many of our grades.”

Millar says the recent success of the first 100 per cent recycled polymer paint pot launched by Crown Paints in August 2018 and usingImerPlast’s IM30 grade is an example of the potential of recycled materials use.

IM30 requires no significant changes to processing; it is also fully miscible with both PP and PE when further recycled.

“We can help other brands achieve similar success - however, be warned, our first question will be, why stop at 30 per cent?” Millar added.

ImerPlast says it is committed to improving the quality, performance and use of recycled resins in all types of extruded and injected applications and in helping customers achieve their sustainability targets.

The company is a signatory to Operation Clean Sweep and is the only UK polyolefin recycler with EuCertPlas certification.