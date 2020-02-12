IMERPLAST reveals new brand identity

IMERPLAST has rebranded to ‘Bright Green’ to signify the start of a new era for the company and re-establish its status as one of the UK’s leading plastic recycling companies.

The team has announced a new identity including an eye-catching logo and striking green and purple colour scheme, along with new tagline, ‘A Revolution in Plastics’.

The dramatic shift in branding represents a bold new voice and shows the transformation the company has undergone since becoming an independent from parent company IMERYS, late last year.

A full set of vibrant assets have been developed to accompany the launch. These will be visible on social media platforms, signage and marketing materials including a new website.

Steve Spencer, Site Manager, said: “We think the new look and positive stance is akin to what we stand for today, that we are now independent of a large group. This enables us to implement an exciting and innovative improvement plan that includes significant investment in the next 12 months.”

“Our dedicated team are more customer-focused than ever and everyone is on-board to support the growth of our valued customer base by offering superior technical expertise. The rebrand also signifies the promise of an even closer relationships with our suppliers through improved transparency.”

Using a 100% UK-only recycling process, Bright Green is on a mission to lead the change when it comes to recovering plastic waste and be a pillar of positive environmental change both now and in the future.

He adds: “We are wholeheartedly dedicated to constantly pushing a gold standard when it comes to innovation. We aim to redefine what it means to be a sustainable solutions provider and partner.”