Imerplast UK 100th company to sign up to Operation Clean Sweep

Imerplast UK, recyclers of polyolefins in the UK, are the 100th UK company to sign up to Operation Clean Sweep.

The industry-led programme aims to ensure that plastic pellets, flakes and powders do not escape into the environment from sites that handle them on a day-to-day basis.

The initiative is run in 34 countries across the globe, with the British Plastics Federation (BPF) running the programme in the UK and over 230 separate sites within the UK have agreed to follow best practise, taking practical measures to ensure plastics raw materials do not escape its facilities.

BPF are encouraging plastic companies to sign up to Operation Clean Sweep to demonstrate their commitment to stopping plastic pellets, flakes and powders from entering the marine environment.

“Many companies like Imerplast UK have assessed their facilities, made any necessary tweaks and educated their staff so that plastic pellets, flakes and powders cannot escape the manufacturing environment,” added Helen Jordan BPF Sustainability Executive.

“Some are also speaking to their supply chain to get them involved too. The plastics industry has to play its part in ensuring that we improve the environment for future generations and committing to the principles of Operation Clean Sweep is a fantastic place to start.”