Imerys buys Regain Polymers

Regain Polymers, a recycling firm based in Allerton Bywater, Yorkshire, has been bought by French minerals firm Imerys from a German private equity fund.

Imerys intends to expand its Performance Additives Division, which develops high-quality products from recycled polymers, after the sale by Aurelius Equity.

Regain Polymers makes products for automotive, environmental, garden products, packaging and construction sectors. The product range includes polymers such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), talc-filled polypropylene (PPT) and polystyrene (PS), as well as other customer-specific plastics.