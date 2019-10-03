IMM Projects UK signed as official Itoplas’ distributor in the UK

Itoplas, an established Spanish owned company, is collaborating with IMM Projects UK for the distribution of Itoplas’ solutions and projects within the UK’s plastic industry and surrounding areas.

The company says the main aim of this partnership is to enhance distribution and client experience by combining new revolutionary technology with industry experience to augment every customer encounter.

The innovative itoSave energy-saving Servo Kits, itoControl Electronic Systems and the Series IS Injection Moulding Machines will all be available to the UK market with the British Industry 4.0 as objective.

itoSave servo kits gives customers energy-saving solutions, stability and efficiency and itoControl maximises precision and numerous integrated options for machine control.

itoControl is a complete solution, due to its HMI & PAC systems in the sector, giving a powerful approach to the Industry 4.0 with its cost effectiveness.

The company says together we will focus on the itoSave servo kit which will assist our clients with prolonged manufacturing to revive older machinery with a boost of power, stability and energy efficiency.

While Itoplas establishes a new portfolio in the UK it will continue to maintain and build its current global customer network in Europe and America.

Michael de Beer, IMM Projects UK Director, said: “We now can confidently look forward to offering industry experience with quality products and long-lasting associations locally. Rest assured that every need can be addressed within the targeted market."

“We hope to proceed surpassing customer expectations and build a continued flow of relevant, cost effective solutions to the worlds plastic industry.”