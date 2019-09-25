Imran Magre appointed new Business Development Manager at Vanden

Vanden Recycling has appointed Imran Magre as Business Development Manager, whose commercial background is in plastic recycling.

Magre will use his previous knowledge to help the company develop partnerships with plastic sheet converters, particularly producers of credit and loyalty cards, flower label printers and bespoke packaging companies.

He will also concentrate on the waste management sector.

Vanden UK’s Managing Director David Wilson commented: “I couldn’t be more pleased that Imran Magre has joined the Vanden team. Imran has significant experience in the purchasing of scrap plastic and is servicing our waste management and recycler suppliers in the north of England.”

Magre stated: “I hope to consolidate the great reputation Vanden has by continuing to build strong relationships with key stakeholders across the region.”

He added: “It’s clear that our ability to offer quick and reliable collections of split loads meets the needs of waste managers. Our positioning in the trading markets means that we reprocess an extremely wide range of polymers and enabling waste managers to maximise their yard space.”