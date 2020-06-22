In our new series ‘In conversation with…’ Bp&r talks to Jonathan Powell, Sales Director at Spectra Packaging.

Jonathan gives us an insight into new business collaborations, challenges the business are currently facing and the plans they are putting in place for future expansion within its production facility.

× In conversation with Jonathan Powell, Sales Director at Spectra Packaging

Spectra Packaging has also given us an inside look at the production process at its UK based production facility.

The company has donated dozens of boxes of hand sanitisers to Highfield House in Halesworth, Beech House Residential Home also in Halesworth and Chevington Lodge, a few miles away in Bungay.

All three care homes were over the moon with the kind gesture, saying it has helped 'lift staff spirits' during what are difficult circumstances.