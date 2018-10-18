INCPEN becomes guarantor of OPRL

× Expand INCPEN has become a guarantor of OPRL (Image: OPRL) OPRL

INCPEN is joining the On-Pack Recycling Label (OPRL) scheme’s guarantors, recognising the two organisations’ shared membership base and mutual interests in promoting the recyclability of packaging and a public policy environment that supports this.

OPRL Ltd, the rapidly growing not-for-profit running the UK’s most widely-recognised packaging recycling label scheme, offers complementary services to INCPEN’s policy and lobbying activities.

INCPEN joins ACE UK, CPI, LARAC and RECOUP as guarantors of OPRL Ltd. The shared ambition of all the organisations is to achieve greater and more effective recycling of packaging materials to establish a truly circular economy.

“Over the last year INCPEN has been asked to step-up into a leadership role in working across the whole packaging value chain on legislative reforms,” explained Paul Vanston, Chief Executive of INCPEN.

“Clear and unambiguous labelling on packaging to enable the public to recycle easily was a clear recommendation to the Secretary of State. INCPEN is now reinforcing our own strong belief in this recommendation by becoming a guarantor of OPRL, the industry standard for communicating recyclability."

Vanston said that as a guarantor, INCPEN is ready to ensure clear and unambiguous on-pack labelling messages to help deliver the UK’s recycling and circular economy targets.

Jane Bevis, Chair of OPRL, added: “This further extension of our guarantors to include INCPEN underlines the central part OPRL has to play in a broad collaboration of business seeking to deliver sustainable packaging solutions. At this time of unprecedented change in the policy and regulatory environment it is vital that business speaks with one voice in shaping an evidenced and coherent raft of measures supporting the growth of a circular economy in packaging and packaging materials.

"This closer relationship with INCPEN in its leading role in developing policy enables us to feed our perspective into their thinking, and to draw on their expertise and insight into the ongoing debate. We, in turn, will look to develop the right tools to support members in responding to the policy agenda, delivering more recyclable packaging ranges and engaging consumers more effectively in recycling that packaging.”