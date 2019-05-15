INCPEN sends letter to Secretary of State and Ministers in Scotland and Wales to call on the UK to be world leader in sustainable use of resources

INCPEN, the Industry Council for Packaging and the Environment, has written to the Secretary of State Michael Gove, to urge the UK to implement legislature to make it a world leader in the sustainable use of resources.

The letter was signed by members of INCPEN, the BPF, and the Packaging Federation, as well as numerous high-profile food and drink companies.

The letter was also copied to Thérèse Coffey MP, Robert Jenrick MP, Rishi Sunak the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Roseanna Cunningham MSP, Hannah Blythyn MA, and John Mills, Director of Environmental Policy for DAERA, Northern Ireland.

It included proposals such as the introductions of Deposit Return Schemes and Plastics Packaging Tax, noting the signees widespread support.

It said: “We hope the alignment of views from across the packaging value chain is a powerful demonstration of our willingness to help Ministers transform outcomes.”

“We look forward to working with you, central government departments, and Ministers and officials across the devolved administrations to help set the UK on a more sustainable and carbon neutral path.”