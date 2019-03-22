Independent green cleaning company beats 2025 recycling target

Bio-D, an independent green cleaning company, has reached a target to use waste plastic in most of its packaging years ahead of schedule.

The Hull based company agreed to use at least 75 per cent recycled content by 2025 when it signed up to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Global Commitment on plastic in October last year.

As part of the commitment, businesses across the world pledged to use an average of 25 per cent recycled content in their plastic packaging by 2025.

Bio-D set its own target of 75 per cent and has reached this already by switching packaging on everything from spray bottles to small refill containers.

A total of 84 per cent of its bottles are now created from recycled waste made from waste plastic collected in the UK.

The recycled packaging can then be used, refilled or recycled once again as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s vision to keep plastics in the economy and out of the environment.

Bio-D is now working on its next target to move 100 per cent of the bottled Bio-D range into packaging made from waste plastic by the end of next year.

“It’s always been our ethos to create products that are safe for both the environment and user and that goes so much further than just the ingredients that go into them,” said Lloyd Atkin, Managing Director of Bio-D.

“We believe we are setting an example to other businesses which is why we not only signed up to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s commitment, but also set ourselves much tougher targets which we have now exceeded. The question we have for other companies is if we can do it, why can’t they.”