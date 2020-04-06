Indian polymer markets struggle with lockdown impact

Indian polymer demand is struggling with the implementation of new travel restrictions due the country’s 21-day lockdown, leading to converters shutting operators.

At least 85 per cent of Indian downstream conversion plants remain shut, resulting in a sharp drop in demand for PE and PP resins.

Local authorities in India are allowing deliveries of raw materials to produce essential goods, but truck deliveries of polymers to plastic factories is still a challenge due to transport restrictions.

Trading firms and distributors in the country have said they expect to return to operations close to the 14th April, which is the last day of the lockdown.