Indonesian company picks LyondellBasell to supply technology for new plants

LyondellBasell has announced that Indonesian company PT Chandra Asri Perkasa Tbk, has selected LyondellBasell’s polypropylene (PP) and low density polyethylene (LDPE) technologies for two new plants.

The plants will be constructed in its second petrochemical complex in Cilegon, Banten Province, Indonesia and will include a 450 KTA polypropylene plant that will use LyondellBasell’s 5th generation Spheripol PP process technology.

The complex will also include a 300 KTA low density polyethylene plant which will use Lupotech T process technology.

Mr. Erwin Ciputra, President Director of CAP said: “Technologies were selected following an extensive process and we are confident that they will ensure productivity and efficiency of our new business operation.”