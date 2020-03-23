Indorama Ventures reaches 50 billion bottle recycling milestone

Thailand-based Indorama Ventures has announced it has reached the milestone of recycling 50 billion PET bottles since 2011.

The landmark total has saved three million barrels of crude oil and eliminated 1.65 million tonnes of carbon.

The company has also committed $1.5 billion to deliver more recycling infrastructure globally.

Yashovardham Lohia, Chief Recycling Officer at Indorama Ventures, said: “Today we recycled our 50 billionth PET bottle, and we are very proud to achieve this major global recycling milestone.”

“We want to go further because we know PET is fully recyclable and uses less energy and water to produce than alternative beverage packaging. In five years’ time, we aim to recycle 50 billion bottles a year.”

“To achieve this, we have committed up to $1.5 billion to expand our recycling business. Our work will support household brand names who are using more and more recycled PET in their bottles.”