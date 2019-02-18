Industrieverband Kunststoffbahnen Europe (IVK Europe e.V.) launches new website

IVK Europe has launched its new website, under the slogan “We offer protection.”

The European plastics sheets and films manufacturers say it presents the variety and performance of its products in a modern and fresh design, with improved functionality and enriched content.

The website will serve as a platform to access latest industry news and initiatives, showcasing its high value lightweight packaging to coatings for textile architecture and stadiums, sports and sportswear, coated fabrics for trucks and military.

To ensure the best possible cooperation, a link with VinylPlus, the Sustainability Programme of the PVC industry, and recycling partners has been established.

“Our products protect buildings, objects and people from exposure to the sun, the wind and the weather. They are used for food conservation or medical devices, which help to save lives. Packaging items are sealed to protect milk products, salads or other foods for sale,” said Dr. Günther Gradnig, IVK Europe Vice-President.

“It’s our responsibility to care about humans and the environment. In enhancing our recycling initiatives we will contribute to the EU ambitious Strategy on Plastics and the Circular Economy. The technologies to sort, prepare and recycle useful materials are being continually developed.”