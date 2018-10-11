Industry 4.0 preparation for EUROMAP interfaces has begun

The development of OPC UA based EUROMAP interfaces for the crosslinking of plastics and rubber machinery, preparing them for Industry 4.0, has begun.

The first finished specification with EUROMAP 77, was published in May 2018 and the first draft for temperature control devices, the so-called Release Candidate, had already been published in February.

Two drafts for further peripheral devices, together with an update of the draft, are now published online, including hot runner devices (EUROMAP 82.2) and liquid silicon rubber (LSR) dosing systems (EUROMAP 82.3).

An expert group has been working on an interface for extrusion lines, looking at the extrusion line and its individual components separately.

First drafts will seemingly be published by the end of October.