Manufacturers urged to grow through digital transformation with new Made Smarter event

Powering your Manufacturing through Digital Transformation, in Blackburn, Lancashire, on the morning of September 11th, will provide SMEs with the tools to create a digital roadmap for their business.

Run by Made Smarter, it will provide practical advice and tools to help North West manufacturers take the first steps on transforming their business.

Attendees will hear real life examples of how other businesses have applied new technology, the challenges they overcame and the benefits they are now seeing.

Business leaders can join roundtable sessions, facilitated by industry experts, which focus on specific barriers to adopting new digital technology and overcoming them. The round tables will explore skills, leadership, finance and culture.

Alain Dilworth, Made Smarter Programme Manager, said: “Digital tools can increase profit, reduce inefficiencies, open new markets and provide greater insight for business leaders, but it can be confusing to know what will help your business the most.”

"We hear a lot about industry 4.0 technology but our experience of working with North West SMEs tells us that people struggle to know where to start. This event aims to help North West SME manufacturers understand more about digital transformation, provide practical tools to help them take the first steps of their digital journey.”

Made Smarter supports manufacturers to digitise and innovate through grant funding, fully funded specialist technology advice and leadership and skills development.