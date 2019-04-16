Industry calls for T levels boost to avoid repeating Apprentice Levy errors, finds Make UK survey

Britain’s manufacturers are urging the Government to work more closely with business on new reforms to technical education, or risk repeating the same mistakes over the introduction of the Apprenticeship Levy, which was rushed in without proper consultation.

The call comes on the back of a new survey by Make UK, which has shown a significant lack of awareness amongst industry about the proposed new T levels, as well as concerns about how key elements of the reforms will be implemented in practice.

Verity Davidge, Head of Education and Skills Policy at Make UK, said: “For too long, vocational education has remained in the shadows of academic learning.”

“Industry supports the introduction of T levels which have the potential to boost technical education and create a credible vocational education route for young people and deliver the practical and technical skills industry so desperately needs.”

“However, the introduction of T levels is another fundamental change to our education system which has been subject to constant chop and change, often leaving employers bemused.”

“Currently, there is a worrying lack of awareness amongst industry with low levels of knowledge even amongst those who have heard of them.”

“To avoid a sense of déjà vu with the Apprenticeship Levy, which was rushed in without proper consultation, Government must continue to work more closely with business groups to significantly boost awareness throughout the industry.”

“The programme is at risk of failing if employers aren’t aware or on board, particularly when it comes to offering mandatory work placements.”

The new T levels are due to be introduced in engineering and manufacturing in 2022 and are intended to place technical qualifications as an equivalent to A levels.

The aim is to simplify the landscape for vocational qualifications and provide a route into skilled employment after two years of study, made up of five key elements and including mandatory work placements.

However, while the industry is behind the introduction of T levels, the survey showed that 65 per cent of companies hadn’t heard of them, whilst 28 per cent had heard of them but only with limited knowledge.

Furthermore, two fifths of companies are unaware of what is required of them when it comes to providing work placements.

The survey does show that manufacturers are willing to step up and offer work placements, with one third prepared to offer them in their current form, and a fifth prepared to do so if they were more flexible.

However, with issues such as Brexit facing the industry, 60 per cent of companies feared having the capacity to manage work placements, especially as 55 per cent said they wouldn’t have the time given they are already managing young people through schemes such as internships and work experience.

Manufacturers do see potential for T levels, but not as a way to move into skilled employment as the Government had initially proposed.

Instead, 43 per cent of manufacturers see T level students moving onto a higher level apprenticeship and 30 per cent suggesting T level students move into higher education.

In response, Make UK is urging the Government to step up efforts to raise the profile of T levels throughout industry or risk failing to engage with employers on what is another fundamental change to the educational system.