Industry-first as Covestro collaborates with National Geographic Kids magazine UK

Covestro has teamed-up with National Geographic Kids UK to create a range of content focusing on innovative, sustainable and responsible plastic use.

‘All About Plastic’ appears in the January 2019 edition of National Geographic Kids and explores the history of plastic, looking at some of the innovative ways it has been used to positively transform our world.

Covestro says the content will also show important information on the damaging consequences of throwaway plastics.

With Covestro Scientist Thomas Voessing, readers are given an insight into a career in chemistry and are invited to enter a creative competition to win a Chem C3000 science kit worth over £150 and an additional £400 for their school to spend on STEM equipment of its choice.

Stefan Rehberg, Corporate Communications EMLA, Covestro, said: “We are thrilled that we’re working with National Geographic Kids to shine a spotlight on the value of plastic in our modern world.”

Peter Johnson, Managing Director of National Geographic Kids, added: “ ‘All About Plastic’ provides our readers with an in-depth look at the innovations that plastic has made possible, as well as reinforcing the key message that we can all do our bit to reduce wastage and save our planet. We’re pleased to work with Covestro to make this possible.”