Industry publishes business manifesto for post-Brexit economy

Make UK has called on the main political parties to demonstrate to the electorate that they have real vision and ambition for the UK economy in the next parliament, and the policies to back it up in a post-Brexit world.

The appeal, made in ‘Backing Manufacturers, The Makers Manifesto’, comes ahead of an election in which Brexit will be the number one concern for manufacturers.

As such, Make UK believes the overriding immediate priority for the next Government must be to come to an agreement with the EU which is the basis for a future trading relationship, which delivers frictionless trade, regulatory alignment, access to labour, and a lengthy transition period that allows businesses time to adapt to change.

According to Make UK, it is highly unrealistic to assume a trade deal could be negotiated and ratified by December 2020.

Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive of Make UK, said: “The first and foremost priority for the next Government must be an agreement with the EU that also passes through Parliament as soon as possible, which removes no-deal and ensures four key outcomes to safeguard the future prospects for manufacturers.”

“This is absolutely essential to avoid leaving without an agreement which would be catastrophic for industry.”

“Beyond that, what the public and business want is not the narrow-minded, blame-driven politics we have witnessed in the last few years, but a grown-up vision of where we are going as a country, and an economy.”

“They want pledges that will support the creation of the skilled jobs we need, equip their children with the education and skills for the future, and anchor value creating businesses in the UK. In short that want to hear what the big picture is for very critical issues in a world that is facing rapid technological and social change.”

“The last few years have been largely wasted. Beyond the immediacy of a sensible agreement with the EU, we need to move on quickly and ensure Government works with industry to deliver a better balanced economy and sustained growth. Manufacturing will be central to delivering this and addressing the major societal and technological challenges we face.”

“Some important groundwork has been laid through the industrial strategy. It is now vital that the next government, however it is made up, commits to immediate policies which will ensure the UK remains an attractive place to do business, encourage growth, boost private sector investment, and job creation.”