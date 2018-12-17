Industry urges Universities to work harder for vocational learners

On the back of new survey, published by EEF, evidence shows companies are giving greater priority to investing in Apprenticeship programmes than recruiting Graduates.

The survey shows a clear shift in this direction by employers looking to ensure they have the specialist skills they will need in the future.

According to EEF, the data highlights the vital need to meet skills shortages at craft and technician level, as well as bring fresh young talent into the sector.

This is partly driven by a rapidly ageing workforce highlighted by the fact four fifths of companies say the average age of their workforce is 41 or older whilst almost half of companies expect between 11 per cent and 20 per cent of their workforce to retire in the next decade.

According to the survey almost three quarters of companies are planning to recruit Apprentices compared to 66 per cent in 2014 and one third of companies are recruiting Graduates, down from two thirds in 2014.

Verity Davidge, Head of Education & Skills Policy at EEF, said: “With a lack of technical skills continuing to drive recruitment problems, apprenticeships are firmly in the spotlight to fix this challenge. Offering the perfect mix of technical knowledge, skills and training, apprenticeship programmes are ticking all the right boxes for manufacturers.”