Ineos and NMB celebrate five years of research and development collaboration

Ineos Styrolution and Neue Materialien Bayreuth (NMB) have celebrated the fifth anniversary of its unique and successful R&D collaboration, in cooperation with the University of Bayreuth.

The partnership is focused on exploring and bringing to market new styrenics based solutions for Ineos Styrolution’s focus industries such as automotive electronics, household, construction and healthcare.

The partnership offers Ineos access to a dedicated research team, including a managing scientist and a highly qualified research personnel through NMB.

Ineos benefits from the permanent seed creation process by steady growth of their innovation pipeline in both size and value.

Further development examples include research in the in the area of recycling polystyrene post-consumer waste, aesthetic lightweight applications made by foam injection moulding techniques, and improved scratch resistance for styrenic polymers.

Dr Norbert Niessner, Director of Global R&D and Intellectual Property at Ineos Styrolution, said: “At Ineos Styrolution, R&D is an integral part of the business. We support both top-line growth, as well as efficiency improvement projects.”

“The smooth collaboration with Bayreuth enables us to focus our own activities on downstream customer innovations across our focus industries.”

Professor Dr.-Ing Volker Altstadt, CEO of MMB, said: “I am very pleased with the collaboration. In fact, I am thrilled to see that one of our masters students has recently been recognised as the first Ineos Styrolution award winner for excellent achievements in R&D.”

“The award is yet another conformation for our institution delivering first-class research. Looking forward, I see interesting and challenging new projects that we are eager to take on.”