INEOS and UPM Biofuels announce supply agreement for renewable raw materials to make plastic

INEOS and UPM Biofuels have announced a long-term agreement to supply a renewable raw material for new and innovative bio-attributed polymers to be produced at INEOS Köln.

INEOS will use UPM BioVerno, a sustainable raw material from a renewable residue of wood pulp processing, to produces bio-attributed polyolefins.

These new sustainable materials will be used in a wide range of products, from plastic food packaging, to medical and pipes.

The agreement supports INEOS’ plans to make plastic from renewable raw materials, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting a more circular approach to INEOS Olefins and Polymers production.

Maiju Helin, Head of Sustainability and Market Development at UPM Biofuels, said: “The collaboration with INEOS is a great step forward in the bio-economy. UPM BioVermo products now help to reduce climate and environmental impacts in an even broader range of applications.”

“INEOS’ and UPM Biofuels’ commitment to Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials certification creates a strong common group to build on.”

Rob Ingram CEO of INEOS Olefins and Polymers Europe North, said: “The agreement supports INEOS’ plans to make plastics from renewable raw materials, which contribute to a significant reduction in carbon emissions.”

“We are pleased to be working with UPM Biofuels. They place fundamental importance on commitment to innovation and resource efficiency a well as social and environmental responsibility.”

“This partnership in combination with RSB certification gives customers the confidence that they are choosing a high quality and sustainable product.”