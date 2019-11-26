INEOS and Viridor partner to produce new hybrid plastics range

× Expand Ineos Viridor The new recycling plant in Avonmouth

INEOS and Viridor have announced they are joining forces in a UK-based project that will see the production of a new range of high-specification polymers with up to 50 per cent recycled content.

The hybrid polymers will be produced by INEOS using recovered plastics from Viridor’s new £65m post-consumer polymers recycling plant at the Avonmouth Resource Recovery Centre, near Bristol.

The plant is the UK’s largest multi-polymer recycling and reprocessing facility. It is powered by Viridor’s £252m energy recovery plant, which puts non-recyclable waste to work to produce electricity and heat.

INEOS Olefins & Polymers CEO, Rob Ingram, said:“Plastic is a valuable resource. So much so that we want to encourage the increasing collection and recycling of plastic materials after their initial use.

“Our commitment to take material from this project helps to support investment in a new, state-of-the-art recycling facility. Using our polymer expertise, we will engineer a new range of polymers to incorporate high levels of recycled plastics. These new materials will meet growing demand for increased levels of recycled content without compromise to product performance and quality.”

Viridor is using the latest technologies to sort, clean and recycle the many post-consumer plastics to the highest standards achievable with recycled plastics. INEOS applies its material science expertise to boost and tailor the properties of the new hybrid polymers so that they perform in the same way that customers demand.

Viridor MD, Phil Piddington said the partnership “reflects Viridor’s emphasis on working with consumer brands and plastics companies to significantly contribute to the creation of new circular market for plastics.”

He said Viridor’s 2019 Recycling Index, which tracks public attitudes to recycling, found that nine in 10 (89 per cent) of those polled believe that existing plastic should be used to create useful resources that can be used again.

“The UK Government, through the Resources & Waste Strategy and 2022 plastic tax, is helping to create a foundation for the investment which allows our sector to deliver sustainability targets. Avonmouth Resource Recovery Centre demonstrates Viridor’s commitment to these goals,” he added.

INEOS Olefins & Polymers Business Director, Liz Rittweger, explained that INEOS’ development of a range of polyolefins which contain up to 50 per cent recycled content without sacrificing on performance is not a simple technical achievement.

“However, it is a very important milestone and demonstrates to the market that plastics can be successfully recycled and re-used in value applications,” she added.

The new range of polymers will be available across Europe.