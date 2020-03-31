INEOS begins production of one million hand sanitisers per month after plant completion

INEOS has announced it has hit its ten-day target to build its hand sanitiser pant, and has now begun producing one million hand sanitisers per month to help the fight against coronavirus.

INEOS is focusing on meeting the needs of front line medical and care services, as well as making pocket-sized sanitisers for people’s personal use.

The sanitiser will be produced to World Health Organisation specifications.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Founder and Chairman of INEOS, said: “Now that production of the INEOS hand sanitiser has started, we are working on the fastest way to get them to where they need to be. I am confident that within a few days our sanitiser will start to be seen in hospitals, surgeries, and people’s homes.”

“INEOS is a company with enormous resources and manufacturing skills. If we can find other ways to help in the coronavirus battle, we are absolutely committed to playing our part.”

“I am extremely proud of the INEOS team who have built these two major production facilities in literally a few days. I believe these hand sanitisers will play a key role in the fight against the coronavirus and will help protect our NHS frontline staff who deserve all the help we can give them.”