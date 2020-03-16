INEOS enacts series of ‘social distancing’ measures due to coronavirus

INEOS has announced a series of measures to protect employees and thereby ensure the continued operation of its plants and businesses through the coming weeks and months.

As the manufacturer of essential materials that are vital to life, the company is taking immediate action to limit the spread of the virus.

All office-based staff will now work from home, while all employees have been instructed to maintain a 1-meter rule within offices or plants and zero contact.

Visits to plants and offices will be restricted and rigorous use of hand-gels and surface cleaning.

Group events will be cancelled and non-essential work on plants will be postponed.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS says, “We take our responsibility as a global manufacturer of essential products to every-day life very seriously, with health and safety our top priority.

“As a result of the rapidly evolving Covid-19 pandemic we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that we keep our people safe and keep our plants and our businesses running.

“This includes changes to working patterns for our staff globally, a ban on all non-essential travel, changes to our site cleaning regimes, the postponement of non-essential work at sites and the cancellation or postponement of all events involving groups. These mandatory rules will all be in effect from Monday, 16 March.”

“Our responsibility and our focus is to ensure the plants that we run, which produce products essential to everyday life including the healthcare system, remain operational, with the safety of our employees the number one priority.

“We will continue to review the situation and make all necessary adjustments to minimise the impact we have as a global business on the spread of Covid-19, prioritising the health and safety of our staff, while recognising the role we need to play in the production of essential products.”