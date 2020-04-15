INEOS enlists its cycling team to deliver new hand sanitiser to NHS hospital

INEOS has announced it has started delivering a million bottles of hand sanitiser a month to NHS hospitals across the UK, with the help of Sir Dave Brailsford, head of the Team INEOS cycling team.

Working closely with NHS Trusts, INEOS hand sanitisers are being delivered to 28 hospitals across the UK including Grangemouth, Halton, Teesside, Derby, and London, with wider wider distribution to follow as plants reach full capacity.

All of INEOS’ nine polymer and chemical divisions are currently supplying products for the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

Brailsford said: “The British government asked industry to help and INEOS was proud to answer the call. Team INEOS is used to moving at speed but ten days from start to finish for three plants already was incredibly tight.”

“We are all in this together, and I am grateful to everyone in the entire INEOS family for their hands-on approach to getting the job done.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Founder and Chairman of INEOS, said: “INEOS is a company with enormous resources and manufacturing skills. We are not only planning to produce a million bottles of hand sanitiser a month in the UK but the same again at similar facilities in Germany and France. If we can find other ways to help in the coronavirus battle, we remain absolutely committed to playing our part.”