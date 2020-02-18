INEOS partners with Forever Plast to recycle over 6.5 billion bottle caps back into high quality caps

INEOS Olefins and Polymers has announced a partnership with Forever Plast, a leading polymer recycling technologies operator in Italy.

The two companies have developed a range of new polyethylene grades that mirror INEOS virgin grades and perfectly fit injection moulding and compression moulding machines.

The new Recycl-IN products take PCR from used bottle caps and carefully blend them with highly engineered virgin polymer to create to create new high-quality caps.

Over the next five years 6.5 billion bottle caps will be diverted from the waste stream to be recycled.

Iain Hogan, CEO of INEOS Olefins and Polymers, said: “For a while PET bottles have been increasingly recycled but this is one of the first circular developments to tackle the caps. This is a major step forward.”

“We are creating a truly circular approach to ensure used bottle caps and recycled and returned to the market as new highly engineering high-quality caps, rather than being thrown away or wasted.”