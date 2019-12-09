INEOS Styrolution and Agilyx advance development of chemical recycling plant in Illinois

INEOS Styrolution and Agilyx have announced they are advancing the development of a polystyrene chemical recycling facility in Illinois.

The facility will be capable of processing up to 100 tonnes per day of PCR polystyrene and converting it into a styrene product that will go into the manufacturing of new polystyrene products.

The facility will leverage Agilyx’s proprietary chemical recycling technology, which breaks down polystyrene to its molecular base monomers that will be used for the creation of new styrenic polymers.

Ricardo Cuetos, VP INEOS Styrolution for the Americas, Standard Products, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time to be in this industry. Agilyx’s chemical recycling technology is a game changer to advance the circular recycling pathway of plastics.”

“A benefit of chemical recycling is there is no degradation over multiple cycles, as the polymers can continue to create new products over and over again of the same purity and performance of virgin polystyrene.”

“This plant will dramatically increase recycling rates in the greater Chicago area, dispelling the myth that polystyrene can’t be recycled. We are thrilled to partner with Agilyx on this project.”

Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Agilyx, said: “Polystyrene is the best option for prepared food and beverage containers. It provides cost-effective, high-quality packaging for food service applications.”

“Alternative polymers chosen over polystyrene experience low recycling rates, are less amenable to chemical recycling, with most of those plastics ending up in landfills/ We are excited to be working with INEOS Styrolution to advance this chemical recycling pathway that has the ability to significantly increase recycling rates all over the world.”