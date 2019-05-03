INEOS Styrolution and GreenMantra sign JDA to advance polystyrene chemical recycling

INEOS Styrolution and GreenMantra have signed a Joint Development Agreement which will align GreenMantra’s patented technology and INEOS Styrolution’s manufacturing infrastructure to convert waste polystyrene into chemical monomer building blocks that further advance the polystyrene circular economy by replacing a portion of virgin monomer feed in INEOS Styrolution’s polymerisation process.

This joint development agreement brings together a promising match between the chemical upcycling technology patented by GreenMantra for plastic waste and the manufacturing expertise of INEOS Styrolution.

The maturity of each company in its respective area of expertise will expedite the diversion of polystyrene waste from landfills by converting it back into valuable polymers and monomer building blocks, ultimately closing the loop into polystyrene resin, and extended its value.

As part of this partnership, GreenMantra’s secondary product from the polystyrene depolymerisation process will be evaluated for use as a raw material by INEOS Styrolution for its polystyrene resin production.

Richard Cuetos, Vice President for Standard Products at INEOS Styrolution America, said: “We are excited to announced the JDA with GreenMantra as we continue to expand our partnerships with companies across North America.”

“It is a pleasure to collaborate with a company that shares our commitment to pursuing a circular economy and keeping valuable polystyrene material from ending up in our oceans and landfills.”

Domenic Di Mondo, Vice President of Technology at GreenMantra, said: “As we launch our new technology to upcycle waste polystyrene, we are delighted to work with INEOS Styrolution on applications for our secondary recycled styrene product.”

“This exciting partnership aids both INEOS Styrolution in its goal of enhancing the sustainability of its products and GreenMantra in our mission to close the loop on waste polystyrene by identifying value-creating outlets for our two product streams.”