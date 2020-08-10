INEOS Styrolution and Recycling Technologies sign joint development agreement

INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, and Recycling Technologies, a specialist plastic recycling technology provider have announced the signing of a joint development agreement (JDA) to further advance the development of recycling of polystyrene in Europe.

This agreement recognises the commercial value of post-consumer plastic waste to prevent this important resource being incinerated or ending up in landfills.

Recycling Technologies has already completed a detailed research and trial process with INEOS Styrolution. This activity included scientific research and processing of polystyrene on Recycling Technologies’ Mark II test reactor producing excellent results.

Both companies will now further advance this depolymerisation solution based on Recycling Technologies’ fluidised bed technology, currently used for mixed plastics to adapt it for the commercial recycling of polystyrene.

INEOS Styrolution and Recycling Technologies believe depolymerisation has the potential to close the loop, creating a circular economy for polystyrene making the material a more valuable polymer. This recycled polystyrene has the potential to meet the high specifications demanded for food packaging regulations making it attractive to the food industry.

Sven Riechers, Vice President, Business Management, Standard Products, EMEA at INEOS Styrolution comments: “Recycling Technologies’ fluidised bed technology is a very promising technology to drive our joint agenda forward. I am looking forward to a fruitful collaboration in the interest of the environment, our customers and the consumers.”

Adrian Griffiths, CEO & Founder of Recycling Technologies Ltd., adds: “We are delighted to enter this partnership with INEOS Styrolution to develop a commercial solution to recycle polystyrene. This partnership creates the basis for a more circular economy in polystyrene allowing its users to achieve their challenging recycling targets set by all their stakeholders. To date we have focused on the recycling of mixed plastic waste, this initiative will allow us to develop and expand our feedstock recycling technology solutions to address a new and important market, recycling polystyrene.”