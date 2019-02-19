Ineos Styrolution awarded gold rating by EcoVadis for advanced sustainability performance

Ineos Styrolution has been awarded the EcoVadis gold rating for the second consecutive year.

The increased score is seen as a recognition of the company’s continuous efforts and progress across the four themes of environment, labour practices and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

The latest rating places Ineos Styrolution best in class in the category of plastics manufacturers.

The increased score in environmental practices was significant due to Ineos Styrolution’s strong environmental and recycling agenda, including investments in many areas such as the circular economy for polystyrene based on chemical recycling processes and an enhanced focus on the environmental footprint of our operations with continued reductions.

Kevin McQuade, CEO of Ineos Styrolution, said: “An increasing number of our customers are closely monitoring our sustainability performance and our EcoVadis scoring as a basis for doing business with them. The improvement in our gold rating is an important step forward for us.”

“We will strive to continue ensuring responsible operations and sustainable products and solutions, with a strong focus on both social and environmental aspects. We aim at the circularity of our products and zero pellet loss.”

“We continue to invest heavily in recycling of styrenics, both with our own solutions and under the umbrella of the industry initiative Styrenics Circular Solutions.”