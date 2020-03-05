INEOS Styrolution dispatches 20,000 face masks to China to support coronavirus relief efforts

INEOS Styrolution has sent 20,000 single-use face masks to be distributed to communities across local districts of Foshan and Ningbo, in support of China’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

10,000 masks were dispatched to Sanshui Center of Disease Control in Foshan, as well as to the Ningbo Petrochemical Economy and Technological Development Zone.

The outbreak of coronavirus has led to a global supply shortage of protective medical equipment such as surgical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles.

Steve Harrington, President for Global Styrene Monomer Asia-Pacific, said: “Our production plants have been operating in China for many years and have built strong ties with the local authorities where our operations are based.”

“In these trying times, we are heartened that our regional networks could be deployed effectively to support the local communities in need.”