INEOS Styrolution hosts groundbreaking ceremony for its new 100KT ASA plant in Texas

INEOS Styrolution has hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new 100KT ASA plant in Bayport, Texas.

The development of the new site is part of a bigger expansion plan for the Americas, which includes increased ABS capacity at the Altamira site in Mexico, while transitioning the ASA production to the new site in Bayport.

The location of the new site was selected based upon its easy access to raw materials, being adjacent to the INEOS Styrolution’s styrene monomer plant, low cost utilities, and proximity to major customer markets.

The new site is expected to be operational by 2021.

The ceremony was hosted by Greg Musler, INEOS Styrolution Project Director, and attendees included local government and business leaders, engineering and construction representatives, and several project vendors.

Alexander Glueck, President for the Americas at INEOS Styrolution, said: “I am excited to see us building the most efficient dedicated ASA plant in the world, here in Bayport.”

“ASA is a versatile high performance styrenic resin. Its properties help make it the material of choice for numerous outdoor applications. ASA performs greatly in exterior and construction applications.”