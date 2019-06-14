INEOS Styrolution in Germany benefits from B+K Stretch hood packaging solutions based on Stroflex

INEOS Styrolution and Bischof + Klein, a European full-service supplier of flexible plastic and laminate packaging and technical films, have announced the installation of a stretch hood packaging solution at the INEOS Styrolution production site in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

The packaging material used in the application is based on Styroflex, a styrene-butadiene block copolymer (SBC) with the properties of a thermoplastic elastomer (S-TPE), an SBC copolymer produced by INEOS Styrolution.

In film applications, it can provide good stretch recovery and superior transparency and puncture resistance.

Styroflex PG77 was particularly tailored for packaging applications like stretch hood solutions.

In addition, it can be stretched up to 200 percent with enormous recovery capacity.

The Bischof + Klein (B+K) stretch hood film is used in the Luran S facility, a production line producing about 35,000 tonnes of packaged goods per year.

Frank Heermann, Manager Product Development Industrial Packaging at Bischof + Klein, added: “We enjoy the collaboration with INEOS Styrolution in Ludwigshafen. It is interesting to see that the company is using its own products. The Styroflex based film increases the flexibility for the users of the packaging machines. Overall, it allows us to better meet our customers’ requirements.”