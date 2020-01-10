INEOS Styrolution invests in ABS world-scale plant in China

INEOS Styrolution has announced plans to build a world-scale ABS plant in Ningbo, China.

The new production site will be adjacent to the recently acquired polystyrene plant in Ningbo.

The annual capacity of the plant is expected to be at 600,000 tonnes, with construction planned to begin in 2020 and conclude in 2023.

Steve Harrington, INEOS Styrolution President for Asia-Pacific, said: “China is the biggest ABS market in the world. This new investment will give us a tremendous opportunity to provide our customers in the region with locally produced ABS grades.”

Kevin McQuade, CEO of INEOS Styrolution, said: “Asia has been identified by us as a significant growth market. This announcement shows our dedication to our Triple Shift growth strategy.”

“As the global leader in Styrenics, we are committed to supporting our Chinese customers’ growth with our local production capacities.”