INEOS Styrolution invests in Wingles site due to market growth of ABS

INEOS Styrolution, has announced plans for a significant investment into its Wingles, France, site to attend the market growth for acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) in Europe.

Focused on polystyrene production, the site will now add production of ABS to its portfolio.

The changes reflect increased demand for ABS solutions from INEOS Styrolution’s focus industries, automotive, household, electronics, healthcare, construction and packaging in Europe.

The new production line for ABS will make use of the existing production infrastructure in Wingles, with one of the existing three polystyrene production lines converted into a production line for ABS with a planned capacity of approximately 50,000 tonnes per year.

“Three ABS production sites in Europe, Wingles, Antwerp and Cologne, with an increased ABS production capacity give us increased flexibility and allow us to grow with our customers,” said Rob Buntinx, President EMEA.

“Our customers can focus on their businesses while relying on our production capacities being able to meet their growing demand across our broad ABS portfolio.”

The ABS production site in Wingles is planned to be operational in 2020.