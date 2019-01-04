INEOS Styrolution makes final investment decision in ASA and ABS production capacity in North America

INEOS Styrolution has announced it will construct a new 100kt capacity ASA plant at its site in Bayport, Texas.

The company says the new acrylonitrile styrene acrylate polymer (ASA) facility strengthens its position as the only global producer with ASA production capacity in all regions.

Scheduled for 2021, the new facility will allow additional capacity of ABS polymers at the existing INEOS Styrolution Altamira plant in Mexico.

A contract for engineering, procurement, and construction has been awarded to WorleyParsons, a global provider for the chemical industry.

“I am looking forward to offering our customers additional ASA capacity allowing for more flexible production of specialty grades per their growing demand in the Americas,” said Alexander Glueck, President Americas.

In addition, we will be able to produce more ABS in our existing plant in Mexico also serving the growing ABS market.

Kevin McQuade, CEO INEOS Styrolution, added: “We continue to follow a strong growth path to meet customer needs, particularly in growth markets like the Americas. Our Triple Shift growth strategy continues to serve as an excellent advisor.”