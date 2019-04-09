INEOS Styrolution produces game-changing polystyrene breakthrough

INEOS Styrolution has announced it has completed the first successful test runs producing virgin polystyrene from previously depolymerised material.

These experiments, completed at the company’s Antwerp site, can be seen as the practical proof of the recyclability of polystyrene.

The material is the result of experimental polystyrene production runs with styrene monomer feedstock produced from depolymerisation of styrenic plastic.

The tests, done in cooperation with commercial partners and universities, resulted in the production of virgin material with the same product properties as polystyrene produced from new styrene monomers.

Michiel Verswyvel, Global R&D Expert for INEOS Styrolution, said: “We are very excited having achieved this breakthrough. Due to its relatively clean decomposition into its building blocks, polystyrene is almost designed to be recycled.”

“Within our global project team we are working to make this a stable process on a commercial level, by learning for example more about purity requirements of the feedstock material.”

Alexander Gluck, President for the America at INEOS Styrolution, said: “It is great to see that specialists from all regions contribute expertise to this project. This global collaboration shows INEOS Styrolution’s strong commitment to chemical recycling and sustainability.”

Rob Buntinx, President for EMEA, said: “I am convinced that we have achieved a significant milestone in proving the polystyrene is recyclable and contributes to reducing post-consumer waste.”

“We are now looking forward to scaling the process to an industrial level and saving valuable resources.”