INEOS Styrolution receives best partner supply award 2020 from Samsung

INEOS Styrolution has been awarded the “TOP 20 Best Partner Prize” for 2020 from Samsung at the company’s Supplier Day in Poland.

The award recognises the long-standing cooperation between INEOS Styrolution and Samsung Electronics and the supply of polystyrene and Terluran ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene).

Samsung specifies Terluran GP-35, a high-flow injection molding grade, for its line of washing machines and INEOS Styrolution’s general purpose and high impact polystyrene is Samsung’s material of choice for refrigerator components.

Magdalena Walczak, Key Account Manager for Samsung at INEOS Styrolution, said: “The award came as a pleasant surprise to us. We feel very, very honoured to be awarded as the only polymer producer. We are proud to work with a well-recognised global player like Samsung. We are fully committed to continue providing Samsung with the best material solutions also in the future.”