INEOS Styrolution receives Bosch Global Supplier Award

INEOS Styrolution has announced the company has received the Bosch Global Supplier Award at this year’s award ceremony in Germany.

INEOS Styrolution received the award in the category of ‘Purchasing of direct material – Consumer goods’, making the company rank globally among the best suppliers of Bosch as supplier of technology and services.

Martin Stollberg

From around 43,000 suppliers, Bosch chose 47 from 15 countries for an award.

Sven Riechers, Vice President for Business Managements, Standard Business EMEA at INEOS Styrolution, said: “We share Bosch’s understanding that supplier today do more than just delivering components.”

“Suppliers are also partners in development and innovations helping Bosch to stay competitive. Our Bosch/BSH Global Key Account management team is not only committed to our customer and their goals and objectives, but also coordinates and aligns resources globally as needed for a seamless collaboration.”