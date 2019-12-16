INEOS Styrolution receives prestigious ICIS Innovation Award for chemical recycling of polystyrene

INEOS Styrolution has been chosen as a joint winner of the ICIS Innovation Awards in the category of Innovation with Best Benefit for Environment and Sustainability.

The award recognises INEOS Styrolution’s actions to drive chemical recycling of polystyrene forward.

The company is working with global technology leaders on closed loop solutions for polystyrene by polymerising styrene from previously depolymerised polystyrene.

Norbert Niessner, Director for Global R&D and Intellectual Property, said: “Earlier this year, we were able to establish a proof of concept with first runs of polystyrene production from previously depolymerised polystyrene in lab and pilot scale. We are now working on commercialising the solution.”

“We build our process on the unique chemical property of polystyrene that allows us to reverse the polymerisation process. Polystyrene made from depolymerised waste has identical properties as the initial material. In other words, the process does not result in downcycling, and the new material will even meet food contact quality.”

Sven Riechers, Vice President Business Management Standard Products EMEA, said: “We are committed to make depolymerisation of polystyrene the basis for a circular business model for Styrenics.”

“We see post-consumer waste as a valuable resource. This approach will maximise the potential of post-consumer waste as a valuable resource and also contribute to a cleaner environment.”

“Polystyrene has contributed to the well-being of our society for many decades. It contributes to reducing food waste by preserving food and extending shelf life. In addition, it helps to save energy with lightweight solutions in the automotive industry and with insulation solutions in the construction industry.”

“With chemical recycling we can continue to produce new polystyrene at the same high quality standards that our customers are used to receiving from us, with no impact on the environment or on future generations.”