INEOS Styrolution releases 2017 sustainability report

INEOS Styrolution has published its third sustainability report which complies with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the acknowledged reporting standard on sustainability.

The report displays INEOS Styrolution’s focus on a resource-efficient plastics model and the company’s drive towards circular solutions for polystyrene through chemical recycling projects based on depolymerisation technologies.

These projects include the “ReSolve” project funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research and the Cooperation in PlasticsEurope’s “Plastics 2030 – Voluntary Commitment” to shape new sustainable solutions.

The report also details the progress INEOS Styrolution has made in meeting its sustainability targets, set last year.

Last year INEOS Styrolution undertook a focused materiality assessment involving key internal and external stakeholders.

The assessment findings have been used to prioritise the sustainability topics in its report to respond to the company’s stakeholder needs and expectations.

“Since the introduction of our global sustainability programme in 2014, our aim has been to optimise our product portfolio to save energy and increase product yield for our customers and provide high quality, safe and functional solutions to enhance the daily comfort of consumers,” said Kevin McQuade, CEO INEOS Styrolution.

“Sustainable styrenics products will support the shift to a circular economy. With more than 1,500 products and 2,000+ applications, we possess the reach and scale to positively impact our customers as well as consumers. But we cannot do it alone. Therefore, we aim to advance on our path of ‘Living Sustainability Together’ in close collaboration with our stakeholders.”