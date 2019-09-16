INEOS Styrolution releases 2018 sustainability report

INEOS Styrolution has published its fourth sustainability report.

The report, titled “Living Sustainability. Together”, provides a detailed overview of the company’s recent sustainability efforts.

Achievements highlighted in the report include recipes for recycled ABS developed, concept of bio-attribution for styrenics established and a 84 per cent reduction in SOx emissions and 52 per cent reduction in landfill waste (over the period 2014 to 2018)

The report also covered proof-of-concept on chemical recycling developed with polystyrene produced from 100 per cent recycled styrene monomer

INEOS Styrolution has continued its progress to achieving its sustainability targets set in 2017. With the company’s increased focus on circular solutions, it has now added new sustainability targets focused on delivering circular solutions for styrenics.

This includes to offer 30 per cent recycled polystyrene in plastic packaging in Europe by 2025 and to offer recycled ABS at commercial scale by 2020

“We have a clear vision to be recognised as the global leader in providing sustainable styrenics solutions," says Kevin McQuade, CEO INEOS Styrolution.

“During the course of the past year, we have made clear strides to contribute to a circular economy. And we are committed to further exploring opportunities to drive sustainability not only within our own business, but also to work with our customers and stakeholders to develop sustainable and circular products and solutions throughout the entire styrenics value chain.”