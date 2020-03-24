INEOS to build hand sanitiser plant in Middlesbrough in ten days to make one million bottles per month

INEOS has announced plans to produce one million bottles of hand sanitiser a month to help with the European shortage.

INEOS is the leading European producers of isopropyl alcohol and ethanol, two of the key raw materials needed for sanitisers.

The company is already running two plants at maximum capacity and has been diverting more of the product to essential medical use, and so will build two new factories to make hand sanitiser from them.

It intends to produce both standard and ‘pocket bottle’ hand sanitisers and will supply it to NHS hospitals free of charge throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Founder and Chairman of INEOS, said: “INEOS is a company with enormous resources and manufacturing skills. If we can find other ways to help in the coronavirus battle, we are absolutely committed to playing our part.”