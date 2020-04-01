INEOS to build third hand sanitiser factory

INEOS has announced it is building its third hand sanitiser plant capable of producing one million bottles per month.

The third plant will be in Lavéra, in southern France.

The company has already finished building its plant near Middlesbrough, which was announced as starting production yesterday.

INEOS is the largest European producer of isopropyl alcohol and ethanol, two of the raw materials needed to produce hand sanitiser.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman and Founder of INEOS, said: “INEOS is a company with enormous resources and production skills. If we can find other ways to help fight the coronavirus, we are absolutely determined to do our part.”